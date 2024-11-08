Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stifel Financial stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/25/2024.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

SF opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $117.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.