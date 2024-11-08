Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

