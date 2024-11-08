Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Alphabet stock opened at $182.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,552 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,253 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 122,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

