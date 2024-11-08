Renalytix plc Announces Director Resignation and Shareholder Voting Results

Renalytix plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that a director, Daniel Levangie, has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors and all related committees. The resignation of Mr. Levangie was effective as of October 31, 2024. Renalytix stated that Mr. Levangie’s decision to step down was made without any points of contention with the Company.

Additionally, on the same date, Renalytix held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (EGM) where several proposals were put forth and subsequently approved. The Company reported that each resolution presented at the EGM received overwhelming support, with over 98.7% of the votes in favor of each proposal. The detailed breakdown of the voting results is available in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed on October 11, 2024.

One of the key proposals approved during the EGM was the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allot ordinary shares and grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Company shares. The authority provided in this resolution was specific to various categories with defined aggregate nominal values, as detailed in the proposal.

Furthermore, another resolution passed at the EGM was the appointment of Julian Baines MBE as a director of Renalytix plc, effective immediately following the General Meeting.

In a separate Regulation FD Disclosure on the same date, Renalytix plc issued press releases informing the public about the results of the EGM, as well as the resignation of Mr. Levangie from the Board of Directors. The press releases have been attached to the filing as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2.

The Company emphasized that the information provided in the press releases, including the attached exhibits, is not considered a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and should not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or document filed under the Securities Act of 1933.

Renalytix plc is a renowned artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, with a primary focus on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to enhance patient outcomes and promote value-based care. For additional details and inquiries, interested parties can visit the Company’s official website at www.renalytix.com.

