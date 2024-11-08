Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $796.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.68 and a 52-week high of $798.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.