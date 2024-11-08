REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. Barclays lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 635,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.19% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 258.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

