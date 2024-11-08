Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $181,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,092.62.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $824.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,038.36. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $783.57 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

