Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Recruit Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.