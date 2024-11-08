RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.80). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.78), with a volume of 148,995 shares traded.
RDL Realisation Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.70.
RDL Realisation Company Profile
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RDL Realisation
- What is a Dividend King?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Average Calculator
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.