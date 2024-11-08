Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VVX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VVX

V2X Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VVX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.03 and a beta of 0.57.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,688. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,688. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.