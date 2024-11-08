Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 20.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

