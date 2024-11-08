Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 20.27%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
