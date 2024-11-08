Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ralph Lauren updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 816,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

