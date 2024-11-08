Rajeev K. Goel Sells 19,892 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $287,240.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at $62,525.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $361,500.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.08 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $797.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on PUBM

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.