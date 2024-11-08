Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. 11,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 28,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Rafael Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rafael stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Rafael worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

