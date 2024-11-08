Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
