Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.