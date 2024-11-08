Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after acquiring an additional 852,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 770,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $411.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

