Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

