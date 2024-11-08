Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,635 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

NYSE:SW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

