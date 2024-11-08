Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,660,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jabil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $78,660,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

JBL stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

