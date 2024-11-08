Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.