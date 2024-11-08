QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QNST. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.