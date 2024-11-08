QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.85, but opened at $41.77. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 104,739 shares traded.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,645,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,590 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 372,662 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 457,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,411,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.