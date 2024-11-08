Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CAO Sells $2,889,207.75 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 524,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,494. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $160.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 892.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.