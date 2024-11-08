Quebecor to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

