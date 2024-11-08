Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 143 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.0 %

LSTR stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.