Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,355 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

