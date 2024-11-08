Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

