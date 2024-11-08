Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $149.99 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

