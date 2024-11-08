Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,142 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LHX opened at $254.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.56 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

