Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,650 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,852.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,280.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

EWTX opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

