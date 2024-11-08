Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

ORCL opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.