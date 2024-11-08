Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.5-157.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.19 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.810-5.910 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. Qualys has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,273.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

