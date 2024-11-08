Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.5 million-$157.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.1 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.810-5.910 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.08. 967,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,380. Qualys has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

