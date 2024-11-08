Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Qualys Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 967,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

