QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Acquired Rep. William R. Keating

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in QUALCOMM stock on October 31st.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 9/11/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) on 9/11/2024.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $172.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Keating was first elected to the House in 2010 for Massachusetts’ 10th Congressional District but due to redistricting, he won re-election in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District on November 6, 2012. Prior to being elected to the House, Keating was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives and a member of the Massachusetts State Senate. He also served as the Norfolk District Attorney. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.