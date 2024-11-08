Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $501.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Qiagen updated its FY24 guidance to at least $2.19 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.190- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

