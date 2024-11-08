Q4 Earnings Forecast for Zymeworks Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Zymeworks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZYME. Citigroup raised their price target on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME opened at $16.77 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $579,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 86,797 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 441,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 401.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

