Q4 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$14.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$15.37.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,006 shares of company stock worth $392,973 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.