Q4 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:CTC opened at C$228.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$227.99. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$202.00 and a 12 month high of C$288.08. The firm has a market cap of C$779.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$1.10. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.07 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

