Q1 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,925.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

