Q1 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:OTCM Issued By Sidoti Csr

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OTC Markets Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OTC Markets Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for OTC Markets Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $62.00.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

