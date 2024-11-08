Q1 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:OTCM Issued By Sidoti Csr

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OTC Markets Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OTC Markets Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for OTC Markets Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.
OTC Markets Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $62.00.
OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.14%.
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OTC Markets Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How Altimmune Could Grab a Big Chunk of the GLP-1 Market
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Here’s Why Etsy Management Is Investing $1 Billion in Buybacks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Poised to Ride America’s Manufacturing and Ag Revival
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.