Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Prs Reit Trading Up 0.9 %

PRSR opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Friday. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 73.60 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.71. The firm has a market cap of £587.70 million, a P/E ratio of 963.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Prs Reit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.