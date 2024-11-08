ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16. 136,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 86,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Ultra Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

