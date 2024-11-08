PROG Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
PROG has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
PROG Stock Performance
NYSE:PRG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 425,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
