Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $43,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,572,000. XN LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,158,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $70.17. 408,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,359,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,905,294.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $468,507.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,260,612.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,359,806.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,123 shares in the company, valued at $46,905,294.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,727 shares of company stock worth $5,876,264. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

