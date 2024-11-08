PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Antal Rohit Desai Sells 33,000 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 33,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $3,187,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,349,665.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 7th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 34,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total transaction of $3,243,260.00.
  • On Thursday, September 12th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37.
  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $2,780,570.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $99.34.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

