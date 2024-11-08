PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Antal Rohit Desai Sells 33,000 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 33,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $3,187,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,349,665.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 34,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total transaction of $3,243,260.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $2,780,570.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $99.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

