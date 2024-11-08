Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 428,504 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $291,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 117,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.