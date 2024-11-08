Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 467,407 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 467,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $158,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $133.88 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

