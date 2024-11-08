Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $335,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.82.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.8 %

PACCAR stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $85.77 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,058,658.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

