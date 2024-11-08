Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

